New airport planned in Silchar, Assam govt to send proposal to Centre in 2-3 weeks

Silchar (Assam), Jan 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said a new airport will be constructed in Dolu tea garden area near Silchar and his government will send a proposal to the Centre for the same in the next two to three weeks.

Addressing an official programme here, Sarma said the state government is committed to the fast-paced development of Barak Valley and has taken several steps for the progress of education, health and communication in the region.

"A new civil airport will be established in Dolu tea garden area, near Silchar. The state cabinet will take a decision in this regard and will forward it to the central government within the next two-three weeks," Sarma said.

The proposed airport will be developed in 870 acres of land, which will be acquired from the tea estate, the CM said.

"The interest of the tea garden labourers will be protected, and in no way, they will be losers while developing the new airport," he said.

The existing Silchar airport is at Kumbhirgram and belongs to the Indian Air Force.

Sarma also said a "safari zoo will be set up in the Barak Valley".

He inaugurated a catheterisation laboratory, commonly known as cath lab, of Silchar Medical College and Hospital and opened a 50-bed resident doctors' hostel.

The cath lab was established with a Rs 5.39 crore outlay in the Department of Cardiology, while the resident doctors' hostel was built at a cost of Rs 7.05 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said medical services to people of the Barak Valley will become more accessible, affordable and advanced with these two facilities.

"Patients with cardiac issues will now be able to get state-of-the-art treatment here in the Barak Valley without going to far-off places," he said.

Works are going on in full swing to build another 500-bed enclosure on the SMCH premises, while land has already been allotted for setting up a dental college, he said.

Attending a programme for the 29th foundation day of Assam University in Silchar, Sarma said the state government will provide Rs 25 crore to the varsity for setting up an innovation laboratory and starting start-up ventures and other initiatives to catapult the socio-economic development.

"I have asked the university authorities to prepare a DPR (detailed project report) for utilisation of the fund," he added. PTI TR COR BDC BDC

