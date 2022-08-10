New CCTV Footage Of BJYM Man Viciously Attacking Army Veteran OUT: Will An Arrest Follow?

A day after a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader and two others were seen viciously attacking a retired Army veteran in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Republic TV accessed exclusive CCTV footage of the incident on Wednesday. CCTV footage from outside the shop shows the BJYM leader aggressively pushing against the gate of the shop, and barging in to attack the veteran, identified as Dinesh Mishra. Earlier, the channel had got hold of CCTV footage from inside where the BJYM leader and his accomplice can be seen hitting and kicking Dinesh as they went on to ransack the shop.

Dinesh on Republic's Debate at 10, told Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami- "The man was Rituraj Chaturvedi alias Bachchu, I myself, don't know who the others are. I have a barbers shop...I was sitting in the shop when these three entered and straight away attacked me. For what reason, I don't know..."

'Police did not take action'

The Army veteran further alleged that some police personnel were present at the spot but instead of taking any action, they escorted the main accused to his home. "After that even I went to the police station, but why no action was taken against them I can't say..." he said.

The victim said that the police registered the case only after the video of the incident surfaced on social media. A case has been registered against Rituraj Chaturvedi and he has been relieved of his post and expelled from the primary membership of the BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A case has also been registered against his aides Anurag Mishra and Aman Chaturvedi. However, no arrest has been made so far. However, Rewa district Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin said that arrests will soon be made.

Earlier, in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the law will take its course and arrests will be made soon in the case."No one is allowed to break the law. I will take the matter to senior police officers of Rewa," Mishra said.