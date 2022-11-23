New CCTV Tape From Tihar Shows Jain Having 'sumptuous' Meal After 'no Proper Food' Claim

Post the furor over AAP minister Satyendar Jain receiving physiotherapy in Tihar Jail and then the revelation about the masseur being a rape accused, another video from Tihar jail has emerged where Jain can be seen taking a proper meal, a meal which is not served to the jail inmates conventionally.

Notably, Jain had complained about not getting proper food in jail. A special court in Rouse avenue had sought a response from Tihar jail authorities on jailed Delhi minister’s plea to provide food as per his religious beliefs.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Satyendar Jain having a 'sumptuous' meal

It is important to note that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail on allegations of Money laundering. A Delhi court on November 17 denied bail to him in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the video dated September 13, Jain can be seen having a proper meal, with salads and fruits included, with a person serving this food to him. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the AAP minister and said attendants can be seen serving the minister as he is on a vacation, “One more video from media! After taking maalish (massage) from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza!”

One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation!



Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! pic.twitter.com/IaXzgJsJnL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022

AAP minister receiving massage in Jail

This is the second CCTV footage of the minister receiving VVIP treatment. The first video emerged on November 19 with him receiving massage, but AAP labelled it as physiotherapy. The party also claimed that he is getting this special medical service because he underwent surgery. But his claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists.

In the videos from September 13, Jain is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. In the September 21 video, the footage shows Jain interacting with three others persons in his cell including the individual who is providing the massage service.

IMAGE: ANI