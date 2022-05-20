New Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar & ECs Relinquish Income Tax, LTC Benefits

The Election Commission (EC) under new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar decided to not avail Income Tax (IT) benefits and also agreed to avail of one Leave Travel Concession (LTC) instead of the available 3. Moreover, the various other benefits available to the CEC and the Election Commissioners (ECs), including the I-T relief available on the sumptuary allowance, were also reviewed.

Notably, after assuming charge as the new CEC on May 15, 2022, Rajiv Kumar presided over the meeting of the EC along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey.

EC and CEC give up perks and privileges

On reviewing the perks and advantages available to the EC and CEC, the EC said, "Among other things, the Commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance," announcing the decision to give up on the I-T and LTC benefits.

"The Commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action. CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them," it said.

Rajiv Kumar becomes the new Chief Election Commissioner

The new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, IAS officer of the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre 1984, replaced CEC Sushil Chandra, who retired on May 14. Chandra took charge of the Election Commission as the 24th CEC in April 2021. He had replaced CEC Sunil Arora.

The incoming CEC Kumar was superannuated from the IAS in February 2020 and was appointed as the Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) in April 2020. Thereafter, he took charge as Election Commissioner in ECI on September 1, 2020.

Rajiv Kumar has undertaken many responsibilities during his career, including Director, Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, NABARD; Member, Economic Intelligence Council (EIC); Member, Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC); Member, Bank Board Bureau (BBB); Member, Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), Civil services Board among other roles in various boards and committees.

Image: PTI