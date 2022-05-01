New COAS Manoj Pande Says 'situation At LAC, LoC Normal At The Moment'

Army Chief Manoj Pande after taking over the role of Army Chief on April 30 stated the army will not allow any loss of territory to China on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. He also said the challenge of the Chinese attempts to change the status-quo on the LAC is being countered adequately. On the Pakistani front the situation for the civilians has improved on both sides of the LoC however there is no indication of reduction in terrorist infrastructure or training camps. In fact, the number of active terrorists have gone up, Pande said.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the new Indian Army chief said the situation at the Line of Actual Control is normal at the moment where "unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary to change the status quo by force had been adequately dealt with".

Repositioning forces and developing Infrastructure along LAC to reduce tensions: Army Chief Pande

Army Chief said that the aim is to reduce tensions on the LAC and keep status-quo intact by managing the troop deployment coupled with building a robust infrastrcuture and logistics network in the border area and thus, the Army has reworked on the force deployment, "We have carried out threat assessment and realigned and reoriented our forces". Further adding Army Chief Pande said, Indian Army troops are holding very important physical locations to ensure there is no change in the status quo or no loss of territory.

Army Chief Pande also stressed on the importance of building a robust infrastructure and logistics network and said, "Our focus has also been infrastructure development especially habitat to match the operational and logistics requirement".

Notably, the Ladakh theatre has been on the boil intermittently after the military standoff between the Indian Army and the The People's Liberation Army (PLA) two years ago after which both sides have deployed troops along the border.

On the front of Pakistan, Pande said, "As far as the situation with Pakistan is concerned, the DGMOs arrived at an understanding a year ago that helped us in improving the situation for the civilian population at the ground level on both sides of the LoC." However the number of terrorists operating has gone upwards, "we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down, in the hinterland, there is no indication to that effect."

India, China hold 15th round of corps commander-level talks

Earlier in March 2022, India and China after the failure to reach an agreement in the 14th round of talks, to end the 22-month old disengagement in eastern Ladakh, presided over the 15th round of negotiations represented by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps from the Indian side with the Chinese counterparts. The primary objective of the dialogue was to get over with the stalled disengagement process in the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas. The 14th round of talks between the Indian and Chinese military officials ended without any meaninful improvement in the resolving the standoff.

IMAGE: PTI