New Covid-19 Cases Drop Below 1,000 For Second Day In TN

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded new Covid-19 infections below 1,000 for the second straight day by adding 973 cases, pushing the tally to 27,04,586, the Health department said.

As many as 21 people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 36,157, a medical bulletin said.

After several months, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported new infections below the 1,000 mark.

Meanwhile, recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,114 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,57,282 leaving 11,147 active infections.

A total of 1,15,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,13,94,614.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 109 and 114 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. As many as 12 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur reported zero new cases today, while the active infections in the district was at 30, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian kicked off an initiative on Tuesday by administering the vaccine to the beneficiaries in their respective residences.

After launching the campaign in seven panchayats that fall under the neighbouring Chengalpet district on Tuesday, Subramanian said till date 5,91,18,663 people have been vaccinated in the state of which 71 per cent comprise of people who received the first dose and 31 per cent second dose.

"The department has taken up measures to administer the vaccines to all the eligible people in the state by end of this month," he said.

On the seven editions of the Mega Vaccination Camp conducted by the Health department, he said 1,51,13,382 people have received their vaccinations.

He noted that Tamil Nadu was the only state in the country, to hold vaccination camps every week.

Subramanian said the Health department would conduct the eighth mega vaccination exercise on November 6 across the state through 50,000 vaccination camps.. "Still we need to inoculate the second dose of Covaxin vaccine to 13 lakh people and Covishield vaccine to 48 lakh people in the state."

The campaign to vaccinate eligible people in their respective residences will be held on that day along with the eighth mass vaccination exercise, he said.

