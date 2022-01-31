New COVID cases fall to 910 in Assam as number of tests decreases

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Assam reported 910 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, a decline by over 1,300 compared to the previous day, as the overall tally rose to 7,14,595, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The day also saw 20 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 6,442.

The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres was 7,230 on Sunday, higher than the 5,497 recoveries the previous day.

The number of new infections came down on Sunday as only 13,100 samples were tested while the figure was 35,777 on January 29 when 2,291 fresh cases were registered.

The day’s positivity rate is 6.95 per cent.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, recorded 357 new cases on Sunday, followed by Lakhimpur with 51 cases, Barpeta 50 and Kamrup (Rural) 40.

Two deaths each were reported from Cachar, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts. Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur and Udalguri reported one each.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

The state now has 22,448 active cases, down from 28,788 on Saturday and 32,013 on Friday.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients in the state has risen to 6,84,358, with the recovery rate at 95.77 per cent.

The NHM bulletin said 4,12,85,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far and the number of shots given on Sunday is 41,999, lower than the 79,482 jabs administered on the previous day. PTI SSG NN NN

