New COVID Cases Have Reduced Significantly, Situation To Improve: LNJP Medical Director

The number of new COVID19 positive cases have reduced significantly in the national capital, said Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Medical Director Dr. Suresh Kumar on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr. Kumar said in the month of July, LNJP has been admitting 40 to 50 COVID patients per day in comparison to the month of June when the hospital was registering around 150 cases every day.

"The number of new cases has reduced significantly, the death rate is also less. In the month of June, we were getting 140 to 130 cases daily now the situation has improved. We now get 40 to 50 COVID positive patients per day.

'Recovery rate stands at 88.65%'

The recovery rate in the national capital stands at 88.68 percent. Only 613 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. Further lauding the hard work and commitment of the hospital staff, Dr Kumar highlighted that in the past three months LNJP has treated 7000 COVID patients.

"In last three months we have successfully treated 7000 patients, we did the delivery of over 200 COVIDpositive mothers, dialysis of 1400 people. Thanks to the teamwork of our faculty. We also lost two colleagues in this battle," he said.

The peak of COVID-19 cases

Speaking about the peak of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi, Dr. Kumar said Delhi has witnessed its peak and is doing better in curbing the spread of the virus than other states.

"We have reached the peak in Delhi, we are better than other states. We are hopeful things will improve in the coming month," he said. Dr Kumar also lauded the work being done at the Plasma bank at the hospital. LNJP was the second hospital in the country to open a plasma bank and so far it has donated plasma to 60 patients.

"Ours is the second plasma bank in the country we have donated plasma to 60 patients. We are very happy that our Delhi model is being replicated in other states like Karnataka, Haryana, and many others. Inspired from the Delhi model many states have picked up ideas from us," he added

India has reported 14,35,453 COVID positive cases so far, of which 9,17,568 have recovered.

