New COVID Norms: Maharashtra Govt Allows Restaurants & Eateries To Function Till Midnight

Easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday allowed all restaurants and eateries to function till midnight. As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, the operational hours for restaurants and eateries has been extended till 12 AM. The new guidelines have been issued after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with the state's COVID Task Force on Monday.

The notification by the Maharashtra Government read, 'All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 AM and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 PM.'

The working hours of restaurants have been increased following a constant demand, the Chief Minister noted. As the state begins to report fewer cases of infections, restrictions would also be relaxed, CM Thackeray said. "We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops, a statement quoting Thackeray said.

Theatres, Amusement Parks To Open

Apart from relaxing the timings of restaurants, the state government had announced on Monday that it will allow the reopening of amusement parks, theatres and drama theatres from October 22. Notably, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.

"Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theaters will be opened from October 22nd. It has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) mentioned in a statement on Monday.

Maharashtra reported its lowest daily count in more than 17 months on Monday after it saw 1,485 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 65,93,182. Meanwhile, 27 deaths have taken the toll to 1,39,816, as per the state health department. As of Monday, Maharashtra had 28,008 active cases.

(With Agency Inputs)