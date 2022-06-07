New Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Bank Inside Supreme Court Premises, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a bank inside Supreme Court premises on Thursday, June 7. After the incident was reported, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was completely brought under control, said Delhi Fire Service. The information regarding a fire at the UCO bank branch in Supreme Court was received around 9:10 AM and the fire brigade team doused the flames by 10:05 AM.

The fire was in the ceiling inside the currency chest on the ground floor of the single-storey building. Some files in the office and AC unit were gutted in the fire in the records room in UCO bank.

Fire breaks out at a bank inside Supreme Court premises in Delhi. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire has completely been brought under control



The fire inside the Supreme Court's premises follows a massive fire at Jain Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj area on Saturday where no casualties were reported. The fire department had said that the information regarding the fire at the hospital was received in the evening around 4:44 PM and at least five firefighters rushed to the site. The fire was caught in a split AC on the second floor.

Meanwhile, in Noida's second fire in a week, a fire broke out on one of the floors of a multi-storey factory in Sector 7 of Noida on Sunday. Fire authorities informed that no individual was harmed in the incident. On May 31, a fire had broken out around 4 AM at another factory in Sector 7.

Fire at electric goods factory kills 42-yr-old

The latest incident came just weeks after a massive fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi. Last month, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area. On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.

