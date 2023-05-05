New Distort Times: Anurag Thakur Slams NYT For 'fact-free' & Fabricated Anti-India Stories

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur slammed America's leading daily "The New York Times" after the latter's chairman AG Sulzberger claimed that journalists are treated as terrorists in India. Notably, earlier on Wednesday, while speaking at a UNESCO event on World Press Day, Sulzberger stated that newsrooms in India have been raided and journalists have been treated like terrorists.

Lambasting the American daily, Anurag Thakur said that some media houses are running a smear campaign against India as they are unable to digest the "global rise" of the country. "Unable to digest the global rise of India and its turning into an economic powerhouse, certain old-world media houses have been running a systematic smear campaign against India. NYT, which has carved a niche for itself for writing fact-free and fabricated anti-India stories, shamelessly misused the podium of UNESCO to distort facts," he said in a tweet.

"Mr. A. G. Sulzberger from The New York Times, mentioned about the so-called raids on newsrooms. In India law takes its own course if someone does something wrong, newsroom or no newsroom. Mere claiming the status of the newsroom does not grant immunity from unlawful deeds," the Minister added.

New Distort Times: Anurag Thakur takes a dig at NYT

The IB Minister wondered how any investigation amounts to an attack on the press. "Is it prudent to be a loose mouth and say journalists in India are treated as terrorists?" he questioned.

Thakur slammed the NYT and stated that it has been difficult for him to differentiate whether it's "New York Times" or "New Distort Times". Further in his tweet, Thakur took a dig at the US Daily on how the latter sees the Indian development story.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in March the Minister had slammed the NYT for its "so-called" opinion piece on freedom of the press in Kashmir by calling it "mischievous and fictitious". He had said that the sole aim behind such articles being published is to "spread propaganda about India".