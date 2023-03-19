New Education Policy Has Potential To Make Indian Youth Global Citizens: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) brought by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the potential to prepare Indian youth to compete on a global level. In simple terms, the purpose of the new education policy is to make the new generation global citizens and it will be implemented soon.

Shah added that unfortunately, we have a trend of viewing the education system as associated with ideology, but no one could object to the education policy brought by our Prime Minister.

The Union Home Minister made this remark while attending a fourth convocation ceremony of Gujarat Central University in Gandhinagar. He is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

Shah asserts on importance of mother tongue

Addressing the students, Shah termed the present batch of students of the university as the batch of 'Amrit Kaal'. He said, "Your batch of the Central University of Gujarat will be known as the batch of "Amrit Kaal" and with this comes a responsibility. Children should know about the fight for Independence. You all should know about the achievements of the last 75 years and for the next 25 years, it becomes your responsibility to make India achieve greater heights, when it enters into the 100th year of Independence."

Talking about the historic importance of Gujarat, the Home Minister said, "You all should also remember that you are all graduating from the land that has a history of giving a lot to the country - such as Shri Krishna, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel."

Senior BJP leader mentioned the purpose of the NEP 2020, "The purpose of education is to make someone a complete man, and the new education policy will do so. No one has protested against the New Education Policy 2020. It has been accepted by all and will be implemented soon. I would request you all to study the new policy, especially the teachers."

Amit Shah especially asserted the importance of using the mother tongue by saying that a person thinks in the best way in their own mother tongue.

Earlier on Saturday, while emphasizing the importance of the mother tongue, he urged people to get out of the inferiority complex of using their mother tongue and said that mother tongue is also a way of personality development. He said that language is a medium of expression.

Lauding the NEP at the convocation ceremony of the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara on Saturday, the Union Minister said that it incorporates the thoughts of great men like BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others.

"In the New Education Policy, it includes the thoughts of Sayari Rao regarding accessible education, the thoughts of Sardar Patel on women empowerment, and the thoughts of BR Ambedkar regarding education for knowledge," Shah said, urging students that they should not leave their mother tongue, as there can be no bigger medium of personality building than the mother tongue.

He even recalled Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by saying that he is remembered in the world because of his selflessness.