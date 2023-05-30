Newly Elected Karnataka Congress MLA Calls Himself A ‘Proud RSS Volunteer’

Amid the ongoing RSS ban chorus in Karnataka, Congress MLA HD Thammaiah stirred a massive controversy after he made a statement in favour of the organisation claiming that he is a ‘proud Sangh volunteer’. The Congress MLA’s statement came after Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge reiterated his party’s call to ban RSS in the state.

The newly elected Congress MLA from Chikkamagaluru, HD Thammaiah, who switched to the Congress party after being denied a ticket by the BJP in the Assembly elections, was seen highlighting his loyalty to the RSS while he was speaking at a felicitation function on Saturday, May 27.

Addressing an event, Thammaiah said, “I was in BJP for 15 years. But even today I am still a proud volunteer of Sangh. Although I am a Congress MLA, I am proud to say that I am a disciplined volunteer of the Sangh. I'm also secular and want to take all the communities together.”

Notably, Thammaiah submitted his resignation to the saffron camp and joined Congress in February this year, just months ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Lingayat leader’s resignation made headlines and was considered a setback for BJP as he was considered a close aide of BJP heavyweight leader and national general secretary CT Ravi.

Priyank Kharge’s ‘Ban on RSS’ Warning

Congress MLA from Chittapur and son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, issued a warning to ban RSS, stating that the Karnataka government will ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bajrang Dal if they disturb the peace in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Priyank Kharge also accused BJP of forcing it to ban RSS.

“The BJP has, time and again, tried to ban the RSS. It is not like playing under the rule of the blind for so long. Now just once try to disturb the peace in the society, cook political rice on the cloth, do unconstitutional activity and see. Then we will show the power of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution,” Kharge tweeted.

However, Kharge’s statement attracted sharp criticism from the saffron camp. Hitting back at Priyank Kharge, Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “If Congress tries to ban Bajrang Dal or the RSS, it will burn to ashes.”