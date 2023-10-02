New Entitlement Rules For Awards Of Disability Compensation To Military Personnel Issued

In a significant development, the Entitlement Rules (ER) governing the Casualty Pension & Disability Compensation Awards to Armed Forces personnel have been comprehensively revised and officially promulgated, effective from September 21, 2023. This pivotal revision was initiated in accordance with the recommendations of a dedicated Study Group, comprised of members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, and the Ministry of Defence (Finance), the official release said. The primary objective of this comprehensive revision is to incorporate all pertinent policy modifications that have been introduced since the issuance of ER, 2008.

"ER, 2023 incorporates recommendations of a Study Group, which comprised members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and MoD (Fin), mandated to update the ER by incorporating all relevant policy changes brought about since ER, 2008 was issued, " Integrated Defence Staff said in a statement.

Adding further the statement said that the fundamental nature and extent of Death/ Disability Compensation awarded to eligible personnel remain unaltered by this revision. "No changes have been made either in the nature or the extent of Death/ Disability Compensation that is awarded to entitled personnel. This will have a prospective effect and takes care of the genuine interest of all our soldiers, veterans and widows," the statement read.

A notable inclusion in the updated ER is the introduction of a provision referred to as 'impairment relief' (IR), replacing the erstwhile 'disability element.' This alteration is designed to encompass lifestyle diseases, including but not limited to conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. The new IR is defined as a monthly disability compensation, calculated as a specified percentage of the last reckonable emoluments. It is specifically designed to be awarded to armed forces personnel who have retired or have been discharged from service voluntarily or otherwise, provided they have sustained a disability under circumstances accepted within the purview of Category B or C, and the extent of disability assessed is not less than 20%.

“Impairment Relief shall herein replace the term ‘disability element’ as far as disability compensation to armed forces personnel who are retired or discharged from service. This is not a pension and shall cease to exist upon the demise of the recipient,” the rules stated.