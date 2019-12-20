New Facilitation Centre Opened In J&K’s Srinagar For NEET Aspirants

A new facilitation centre has been opened in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, where students expressing interest in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are registered and documented. Amidst the wide-blown internet shutdown, the UT had been facing previously, filling and sending out forms on time was proving to be difficult for aspiring NEET contestants. Therefore, cyber centres and facilitation centres help students get registered on time for the national level exam.