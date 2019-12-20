The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

New Facilitation Centre Opened In J&K’s Srinagar For NEET Aspirants

General News

A new facilitation center has been opened in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, where students expressing interest in the NEET exam are registered.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A new facilitation centre has been opened in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, where students expressing interest in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are registered and documented. Amidst the wide-blown internet shutdown, the UT had been facing previously, filling and sending out forms on time was proving to be difficult for aspiring NEET contestants. Therefore, cyber centres and facilitation centres help students get registered on time for the national level exam. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG