New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) Successfully Flight Tested By DRDO

Akash Missile was successfully flight tested by DRDO. It is being developed by DRDL, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

Akash Missile

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG), a Surface to Air Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday, July 21. The flight trial was conducted at around 12:45 pm from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as Multifunction Radar, Command, Control & Communication System and launcher participating in the deployment configuration. DRDO also posted about it on their Twitter handle.

New Akash Missile system tested by DRDO

The missile system has been developed by DRDL, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories. The launch was witnessed by the representatives of the Indian Air Force. In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like Electro-Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry. The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by Complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated the high manoeuvrability required for neutralizing fast and agile aerial threats.

Akash-NG weapon system for Indian Air Force put through trial 

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Air Defence capability of the Indian Air Force. Production agencies BEL and BDL have also participated in the trials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, Indian Air Force and Industry for the successful test. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO applauded the efforts of the team for the successful trial and stated that the Missile will strengthen the Indian Force.

