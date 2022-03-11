New Govt In Manipur Before March 19 : CM N Biren Singh

The new government in Manipur will be formed before March 19 when the current state assembly term ends and a decision on who will lead is expected to be decided in the next couple days, outgoing Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday. National People's Party, a partner in the existing government which won seven seats in the just concluded state poll, will not be a part of the new dispensation, Singh told reporters at his residence.

The decision on the new government and overall alliance would be taken by central observers of BJP who will come to Manipur. The decision on the alliance will be taken by the observers in consultation with state unit authorities, he said. Replying to queries on probable alliances, he said BJP has won the majority in the House and does not need support from other parties. "But we have the coalition dharma and won't say no to those who want to support us from outside." Singh had earlier in the day resigned from the post and has been asked to continue as caretaker chief minister till a new government is formed by state Governor La Ganesan.

"I have to fulfill the constitutional provisions," he said

Singh said he had submitted his resignation to the governor at noon after the customary cabinet meeting in the morning. The governor asked him to continue as caretaker government till the new government is formed. BJP won the majority this time securing 32 seats out of 60 in the Assembly election, the result for which was declared on Thursday.

Asked, he said "We have to complete everything - the formation of government and swearing in before March 19. So, accordingly our national leaders will do the necessary (things)".

To questions on whether he would helm the next government, Singh said "BJP is a national party and there are some procedures. (Central) Observers will be there and the decision on leadership will be taken by the party parliamentary board." Asked how soon the central observers will come to Manipur, he said " I am expecting them within one-two days" but declined to share the names.

Queried about NPP continuing as alliance partner in the new government, he said "We are not going to make any coalition partnership with NPP." There could, however, could be an alliance with Naga People's Front and some Independents have already expressed their support to BJP.

"Everything will be done in consultation with the central leadership," he said.

When asked about a possible alliance with JD(U), a member of NDA at the Centre, Singh said,"We don't have any understanding in the state." About the repeal of the controversial Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from the state, Singh said the new government would approach the union home ministry to lift it from the state except in the areas bordering Myanmar.

"We cannot compromise on national security. We have 394 km long unfenced border with Myanmar," he said.

The BJP manifesto for the Manipur Assembly election had promised to protest the state's territorial integrity but remained silent on the withdrawal of AFSPA, a demand made by chief ministers of neighbours Meghalaya and Nagaland after the firing on civilians by the Army at Oting in Nagaland in December last year. In 2004, the then Congress government withdrew AFSPA from only seven assembly constituencies in Imphal area.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)