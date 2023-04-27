New Indian Army Headquarters ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ Likely To Be Ready By 2025

The new Indian Army headquarters, the ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ which is under construction is likely to be ready by 2025. The 40 acres of headquarters is being built in the Delhi Cantonment area. According to the Defence Ministry, the Indian Army headquarters will be inspired by the Indian Army logo.

The Army headquarters is being built in line with the vision of honorable Prime Minister for the redevelopment of Central Vista. The Thal Sena Bhawan has been conceptualised as a multi-story green building, constructed by adopting the Green Rating for Integrated Housing Assessment Criteria. It has been learnt that the building with be approximately six to seven floors.

Built-in line with the concept of modern offices for Army officers, the headquarters will also have a huge gymnasium. The Thal Sena Bhawan will have a garden for recreation and celebrations and a special ceremonial walkway for various events.

Notably, the design life of the Army headquarters will be 100 years and will be earthquake resistant. The building will be able to cater for around 5,600 army personnel. The building will have offices and a residential complex for security personnel along with basic amenities.

The new army headquarters will also house a gymnasium and a central library. The Bhawan will be an iconic building, and it will house various Army headquarters offices, which are currently spread across different pockets of Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier in February 2020 laid the foundation for the construction of this new building.