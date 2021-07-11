New IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Joins Koo, Calls IT Rules 'empowering' In First Post

A couple of days after taking charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made his debut on Indian microblogging and social networking Koo with a post on Information Technology Rules, 2021. In his first post, the Minister held that along with Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he reviewed the implementation and compliance of the Rules. He referred to the Rules, which have been a matter of debate for quite some time now, as 'empowering' and pertinent to ensure a 'safer and more responsible social media ecosystem' in the country, in the post.

Welcoming Shri Vaishnaw to Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder & CEO, Koo, said, "We congratulate Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on his induction into the Union Cabinet and are glad to welcome him to Koo. We look forward to enabling him to connect with people across the Country as he shares plans and developments at the Ministries he manages.”

The Government of India has been in a tussle with American microblogging site Twitter over the new IT Rules for months now. Though the platform took steps towards complying with the rules, the recent one being the appointment of Vinay Prakash as the New Grievance officer, the new IT Minister joining Koo soon after taking over office, shows his bias in favour of the Indian microblogging site over the American one.

Who is Ashwini Vaishnaw?

Former IAS officer, Ashwini Vaishnaw replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad, as the new Union Minister for Communication, Electronics and Information Technology. Besides, he has also been handed over Ministry of Railways, which was earlier headed by Piyush Goyal.

He graduated from MBM Engineering College (JNVU) Jodhpur, Rajasthan in 1991 with a gold medal in an electronic and communications engineering course and then completed his M.Tech from IIT Kanpur, before cracking IAS in 1994 with an all-India rank of 27. As a civil servant, he served as a collector in Balasore and Cuttack districts. He was appointed as deputy secretary in the office of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. He became the deputy chairman of Mormugao Port Trust, where he worked for the next two years in 2006. In 2008, he went to Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to pursue an MBA.

Thereafter, he worked at GE Transportation as the Managing Director and also worked at Siemens as the Vice President of locomotives and Head of urban infrastructure strategy. He quit the sector, and set up automotive components manufacturing units in Gujarat namely Three Tee Auto Logistics Private Limited and Vee Gee Auto Components Private Limited.

His political career began when he won the Rajya Sabha election unopposed with the support of Biju Janata Dal members in Odisha on 28 June 2019.