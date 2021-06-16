New IT Rules: Pavan Duggal, Ratan Sharda Hail Centre's Action Against Twitter

After Twitter lost its status as an intermediary platform in India, the Supreme Court's Cyber Law Advocate Pavan Duggal welcomed the move, stating that it could be a wake-up call for all service providers after Ghaziabad police FIR against Twitter. Cyber Law expert Ashwani Dubey, RSS Ideologue Ratan Sharda, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also hailed the development.

Speaking to Republic TV, the SC Advocate said, "If any service provider is not following the rule of IT act then govt can take action under section 79 of the IT act. UP police already lodged an FIR. It will be better if all the service providers follow the rule of govt act. It could be a wake-up call for all service providers after Ghaziabad police FIR against Twitter."

Ratan Sharda also hailed the move and said, "The first thing that would come to any neutral person's mind is the arrogance of Twitter. Earlier when they were called by the Parliamentary Committee meeting, they refused. They never responded to any letter which they are supposed to do as a company working in India and making billions of dollars. When they started censoring news content and decided what's the news and what's not, they had already lost the status of independent social media platforms."

What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news. While Twitter has been over enthusiastic about its fact checking mechanism, it’s failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing & indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "We have taken action against such anti-India elements. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. We always take action against such elements."

Cyber expert Ashwani Dubey said, "Twitter continuously promotes such misinformation. Any other organization in this country who will want to work in India has to follow all the guidelines by the Indian government."

FIR against Twitter over Ghaziabad viral video

The reactions came in reference to the recent controversy that broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a communal narrative over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. After publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state. "It is clear that these tweets were posted to further a common goal of creating a religious divide and disturbing religious harmony. Such tweets were propagated on a large scale," the UP Police noted.

Twitter on Wednesday has lost its status as an intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new IT rules, informed government sources on Wednesday. Sources further said that Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream that has not adhered to the new laws.