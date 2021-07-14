New Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Takes Oath, Vows To Work With CM Soren For Development

Newly sworn-in Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday asserted that his focus was wholly devoted to the development of the state. Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony in Ranchi, Governor Bais expressed positivity in working with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for his appointment.

Ramesh Bais takes oath as Jharkhand Governor

Speaking about his appointment as the new governor, Ramesh Bais said, “President has chosen me as the Governor of Jharkhand. Wherever I have worked, my focus has been on development. I believe, along with state CM, I will work towards the benefit of the people.”

“Today is my first day in office and I told the chief minister we can discuss the issues related to the state whenever he is free. I assured him that I would always work with him as a colleague,” he added. Bais replaced former governor Droupadi Murmu who served for more than six years in Jharkhand Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished the newly-inducted Governor after the oath-taking ceremony. Speaking to media after the governor’s swearing-in ceremony, CM Soren said, “I hope the long (political) experience of the governor will be beneficial for the state.” During her last media interaction, the former Jharkhand governor had said that she already briefed the new governor about the controversial notification of Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) rules 2021 by the Hemant Soren government, bringing him to spend with the development.

Ramesh Bais and his long-serving link with BJP

Ramesh Bais has been a long-serving member of the BJP who represented Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur seven times in Lok Sabha. He was later made the governor of Tripura after the 2019 general elections. The BJP veteran, however, dismissed any bias expected towards his party on assuming the role of Governor and said that the “party feeling” should be restricted till the time of election and development should be the only focus after it.

The new Jharkhand Governor also said that he would uphold the constitutional post’s values and vowed to take the Centre’s help for issues related to the state’s development. Responding to a question regarding a possible confrontation with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led state government after coming from the opposition, Bais said, “I don’t care much about what others have to say about me. I believe in doing my work and I am confident that people of Jharkhand will be happy with my work.”

