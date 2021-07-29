New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai To Meet PM Modi & Union Ministers In Delhi On Friday

Hinting at a delay in cabinet expansion, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he will make a decision regarding this, after meeting top BJP leaders in Delhi. Bommai, who recently took oath as the CM, will be visiting the national capital on Friday, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defense minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda.

“I am going to Delhi tomorrow morning, there I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defense minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda. This is my first visit (as CM), this will be to greet them and take their blessings,” he told PTI.

The former Karnataka Home Minister further said that he will also try to meet Members of Parliament and central ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state.

Bommai said that he would seek the party leadership’s time to discuss the cabinet expansion, which might be finalized during the visit. When asked about the ministerial aspirants who had already approached him for cabinet berth, the CM replied that it was a common thing. Several senior leaders in the Karnataka BJP as well as leaders who joined from the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019 have expressed their intent to be part of the new cabinet.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion soon

Earlier on Wednesday, Bommai said that Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were BJP’s central observers for Karnataka, wanted to discuss the cabinet expansion after they go to Delhi

“I had met central observers Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy and general secretary (Arun) Singh (in the morning), they said let's not discuss it today, once they go back to Delhi let's see,” he said

Following BS Yediyurappa’s resignation from the top post on July 26, Bommai was named as the CM after the BJP’s legislature party meeting on Tuesday. He was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.