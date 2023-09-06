New Labour Laws Mandate Companies To Pay Employees With More Than 30 Unused Leaves

In a significant move for the employee class in the country, according to new labour laws, the companies have been mandated to compensate employees who have not claimed more than 30 days of leave. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 defines an "employee" as a person who is employed to do any work, skilled or unskilled, manual or clerical, in or in connection with the business of an establishment, whether the terms of employment be express or implied.

Notably, there are many changes awaiting both employees and employers as four new labour laws await implementation. One of the labour laws - the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (OSH code) states that an employee cannot have more than 30 days of unused paid leave in a calendar year. If the accumulated paid leave due to an employee is more than 30 days in a calendar year, the company (employer) will have to pay for the excess leave. In this case, 'employee' means those workers who are not in managerial or supervisory positions.

Laws yet to come into force

The new four labour laws have been passed by the parliament and notified by the government. They are only awaiting an effective date, from which laws will come into effect. The date, from which the laws will come into force has not yet been announced. The codes or laws were changed as part of the major economic changes implemented by the Modi government.

Leave encashment is the compensation paid by the employer to the employee. The respective amount is paid for unutilized paid leaves at the time of retirement or resignation. Every salaried employee is entitled to a specific number of paid leaves each year, as per labour laws. However, they are not required to use all of their accrued leaves. Many employers allow their employees to carry forward unused leaves to subsequent years.

