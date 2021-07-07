New Lambda Variant Of Coronavirus Not Detected In India So Far: Sources

The new Lambda variant, designated as the 'Variant of Interest' by WHO, has not been reported in India so far, sources said on Wednesday. According to the UK Health Ministry, the new COVID strain, that has been detected in more than 30 countries so far is much more harmful than the Delta variant. The Delta variant was behind the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Pragya Yadav, head of the National Institute of Virology's Maximum Containment Facility said, "Lambda variant has been detected in 30 countries. Lambda variant was first reported from Peru, in December 2020. The number of cases reported from this variant is increasing in different countries, indicating it to be highly transmissible. A recent study revealed that the lambda variant is susceptible to mRNA vaccine-elicited antibodies and convalescent serum was able to neutralize the lambda variant."

On being asked if the variant has yet been reported in India, the doctor added, "No, so far India has not reported any case of lambda variant."

Reported first in Peru in December 2020, the Lambda accounts for nearly 82 per cent of the coronavirus case samples reported during May and June 2021, the Euro news reported citing the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). The Public Health England in the UK have also reported some of the cases of the new COVID strain and recognised it as having "a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies".

Lambda - 'The variant of interest'

A virus becomes a 'variant of interest' when its mutations affect the immune response, transmissibility, diagnosis and treatment among other factors. It was declared as 'the variant of interest' on June 14 by WHO and is speculated to be more resistant to vaccines as compared to other COVID-19 strains. By June 2021, the variant spread to countries like South America, Argentina, Chile and Ecuador to name a few. According to the Peruvian Ministry of Health, 90.6% of new COVID-19 cases in Arequipa and 78.1% of new cases in Cusco in the country were the Lambda variant. The variant has been recognized to suggest an emerging risk to global public health.

(Source-ANI)