New Maharashtra COVID Norms: Restaurant & Shop Timings Increased, Amusement Parks To Open

Easing COVID restrictions, the Maharashtra government, following a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the COVID task force on Monday, decided to extend the operational timings of restaurants and shops across the state. The move comes in line with the state witnessing a decline in the number of COVID cases. The government has also given a nod to reopen amusement parks - except water rides - from 22 October.

"Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theaters will be opened from October 22nd. It has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) mentioned in a statement on Monday.

SOPs for cinema halls, auditoriums, and drama theatres

The Maharashtra government had last week issued standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums, and drama theatres, permitting them to function at 50% capacity while following social distancing and all other COVID protocols and norms. The government has directed cinema hall owners to "stagger" showtimes and have allowed only packaged food and beverages.

"Food and beverages can not be taken inside the screening auditorium. Individuals visiting the cinema halls will be required to wear masks. Sanitizers should be available inside the halls, toilet and in other places," the government maintained.

Meanwhile, cinema halls in containment zones will continue to remain closed, the government ordered.

CM Thackeray addresses transport issues

Additionally, a press release circulated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that problems related to transportation were among the key issues reviewed in a meeting between the MVA held earlier the day. It also stated that the Chief Minister has directed to set up trauma centers near parking lots and check posts in every city in the state.

"The Urban Development Department will be notified that there should be adequate parking for buses and trucks in the cities of the state. Planning will also be done to set up a Trauma Care Center at the place of check posts," the CMO stated.

Maharashtra COVID cases

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 1,715 fresh COVID cases. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health department's bulletin on Sunday. Mumbai on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic emerged in March last year recorded zero deaths due to the lethal Coronavirus.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/CMOMAHARASHTRA-TWITTER