New Malaria Genus "Plasmodium Ovale" Detected In Kerala: State Health Minister KK Shailja

As Kerala battles with the Coronavirus crisis, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday informed that a new genus of malaria called 'plasmodium ovale' has been detected in the state. The disease was detected in a soldier who travelled from Sudan. He was being treated at the district hospital in Kannur, she said.

"Plasmodium ovale, a new genus of malaria, has been detected in the State. It was found in a soldier who was being treated at the District hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan," Shailaja wrote on Twitter. "The spread of the disease can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures," the Health Minister assured.

Humans are infected by five recognized species of malaria parasites, according to WHO. The last of these to be recognized and described is Plasmodium ovale. Like the other malaria parasites of primates, this parasite is only transmitted via the bites of infected Anopheles mosquitoes. According to media reports, it is known to be primarily found through the sub-Saharan African region, but has been reported in islands of the western Pacific, Philippines and New Guinea too. There were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria in 2019, and the estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 409 000.

India reported its first confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus in Thrissur district of Kerala when a student, who was studying in Wuhan University, China and had returned to India. Also in 2018, a Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported from Kozhikode district.

Meanwhile, Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 6.50 lakh mark on Thursday, with 4,470 new cases being reported while 4,847 people have been cured of the infection. In the last 24 hours, 52,769 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate dipped to 8.47%, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release. The total COVID cases in the state have touched 6,54,041.

