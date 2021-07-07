New Mizoram Governor Says 'North Eastern States Have Challenges And Growth Opportunities'

The newly appointed Mizoram Governor Hari Babu stated on Tuesday, July 6, that North-East states confront obstacles as well as growth prospects, and that he will recognise the opportunities and work with the state administration to develop the state. Babu said, "I'm happy. I express my gratitude to President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Home Minister. The Northeastern states have some challenges as well as growth opportunities, I'll understand the opportunities and work in tandem with the government for the development of Mizoram."

New Mizoram Governor

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind nominated Kambhampati Hari Babu, a senior BJP politician and former MP, as Governor of Mizoram. Babu was born in the Prakasam region of Andhra Pradesh in 1953 and received his BTech and PhD in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Later, he worked as a professor at the same university before resigning to pursue active politics.

Babu has served on the BJP State Executive Committee and as the party's general secretary. In 1999, he was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from the Visakhapatnam-1 constituency, and in 2003, he was named the party's floor leader in the state Assembly.

He was also a member of the Union Ministry of Water Resources' task committee on river interlinking. In addition, he was a member of the BJP's national disciplinary committee. Babu was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Visakhapatnam constituency in 2014, easily defeating YSRCP's YS Vijayamma, the wife of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Hari Babu is the second Telugu leader to be selected as a state governor by the Narendra Modi administration. Previously, Bandaru Dattatreya served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

President Kovind shuffles posts

President Ram Nath Kovind has chosen new governors in eight states in a dramatic shuffle, according to an official notification from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. PS Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to the state of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya, the governor of Haryana, has been shifted to Tripura, while Ramesh Bais, the current governor of the northeastern state, will be the governor of Jharkhand.

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatraya has been transferred to Haryana, while Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, a Gujarat BJP leader, will be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. According to the statement, the appointments will take effect on the dates they take up their respective posts.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI