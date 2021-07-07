New Modi Cabinet: Full Text Of The Oath Of Office 43 Ministers Took At Rashtrapati Bhawan

After the major cabinet reshuffle, 43 newly inducted ministers took the oath of office as ministers at the forecourt in Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oaths. Some of the bigwigs inducted are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwani Vashnaw.

Here is the full script of the oath of office for a Minister for the Union

"I, (name), do swear in the name or god (or solemnly affirm) that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.”

Form of oath of secrecy for a Minister for the Union

"I, (name), do swear in the name or god (or solemnly affirm) that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister.”

New Modi Cabinet: Who's got what?

A number of crucial portfolios have been assigned to new ministers. Mansukh Mandaviya will head the health ministry in addition to the Ministry of Chemical Fertilizers. Kiren Rijiju has been given charge of the Law and Justice ministry.

The Civil aviation ministry will be led by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Anurag Thakur will look after Information and Broadcasting. The former Union minister of state for finance has been given additional charge of the Youth Affairs and Sports ministry.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Assam Chief Minister, will head Ports, Shipping and Waterways portfolio along with the Ayush ministry.

Dharmendra Pradhan has been given charge of the Education Ministry while the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation has gone to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meenakshi Lekhi is the new Minister of State (MoS) in External Affairs and the Culture Ministry. Hardeep Singh Puri has been given the Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs portfolios.