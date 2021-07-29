New Modi Cabinet Ministers To Embark On 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' As Parliament Intro Stalls

The BJP has worked out detailed logistics for Jan Ashirwad Yatra by new ministers in the government who could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to disruptions by the opposition. This Yatra is planned to be held between August 16 to August 20 for 3 days. It is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by 43 new ministers. 4 of the new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly Elections are to be conducted next year. JP Nadda, BJP national president, had directed the 43 newly inducted Union Ministers to embark on a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' immediately after August 15.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra to be carried out by new Parliament ministers

As per sources, BJP asked its state units to make detailed plans for this. The plans were to include appointing yatra in-charges for all ministers as well. . If more than one union minister belongs to a state, separate in-charges are to be appointed. The party has asked the organizers to take care of all COVID-19 related norms including social distancing. The sources also said that BJP has suggested appointing co-charges, in-charge for media, vehicles, welcome programmes and also several 'pramukhs' including for food, publicity, media and social media.

Aim of Yatra; PM Modi-led BJP pens down meticulous plan for Yatra

Sources also said the idea is to introduce the ministers, who come from various backgrounds and include members of weaker sections, to people of the country and specifically to their constituents. The plan is to reflect the spread of the expanded ministry in terms of the representation of Dalits, OBCs, and women. The Yatra is also aimed at informing the people about the achievements of the Central government, led by BJP. The achievements in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance would be brought into the spotlight. This will be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. Sources said that senior and experienced workers of the party will be in charge of the Yatras and priority will be given to local workers. IT and media cell of the party units will run a campaign for the success of the Yatra.

Route and Distance of the Yatra

The Yatra will cover a distance of 300-400 km in 3 days. It will pass through 3-4 Lok Sabha constituencies and 4-5 districts. The sources further said that the organizers have been urged to plan the route of the yatra in a way that the route touches religious places and goes near places or residences of famous saints, social workers, writers, sportspersons and martyrs. The starting point of the Yatra will be close to airports or railway stations for smooth and timely commencement. The new ministers from Uttar Pradesh are likely to start the Yatra in cars from Delhi.

Expanded council of ministers inducted by PM Modi

The expanded council of ministers has 12 ministers belonging to the Scheduled Castes, who are from 8 states -- Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. 2 of the ministers are in the cabinet. 27 ministers belong to Other Backward Classes, 5 of them are in the cabinet. 8 ministers belong to the Scheduled Tribes and hail from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Odisha. 3 of them are cabinet ministers.

