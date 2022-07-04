New Mumbai CP Phansalkar Details Action Plan For City; 'Tracking Social Media A Priority'

Days after taking over the reins of the Mumbai Police as the Commissioner, 1987-batch IAS officer Vivek Phansalkar spoke to Republic TV on Monday. In an exclusive conversation with our senior editor Shawan Sen, Phansalkar reflected on how his appointment as the Commissioner came at the time when the Mumbai Police was facing immense criticism and affirmed that whatever happened in the past will stay in the past, and they would start afresh.

"If you work correctly, if you are neutrally and only take into consideration the facts of any case, matter, or situation and do any task in hand based on the law, rules and regulations, largely things fall into place, "the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai told Republic TV.

What's the plan for Mumbai?

Talking about his plan for Mumbai after assuming office, Vivek Phansalkar said, "The scale of the city is very large, we will have to more intensely go and engage with the community... we will have to engage with all types of communities... hear them out, listen to their problems, address their grievances and do whatever is the best possible within the given circumstance and with the limited resources."

The Mumbai CP added, "Mumbai has suffered a lot in past...1993 cases and so much effort was subsequently made to re-establish communal harmony. That is exercise will have to be given an impetus and apart from that, we have so many issues going on...Mumbai is a city with so many people running around for their daily bread...Definitely, there will be problems- there are problems in the economic sphere, in the cyber sphere. Women issues are there, children issues are there, so all these would have to be tackled."

'Monitoring social media one of our top priorities'

Talking about cases emerging out of the misuse of cyberspace, Vivek Phansalkar said, "Definitely monitoring social media is one of our top priorities. We have a very well-equipped social media lab.. our special branch is extremely active."

The Mumbai CP added, "We also, apart from technological inputs, would like to put emphasis on human intelligence. The human connection with the security force is what will bring in something that even the technological tools cannot bring in and finally the objective is going to be to see to it that harmony prevails."

'Will have to make efforts for deradicalization'

Talking about the existence of radical groups, Vivek Phansalkar said, "We will have to keep surveillance at the same time we will have to make efforts for deradicalisation ... and that can happen only with community engagement and proper targets will have to be taken into account when you attempt to deradicalize. We are not talking about any p[particular community religion, the equality of people would be our topmost consideration when we operate but given the fact that there are attempts of radical elements to disrupt harmony and take the society in a particular direction. That will have to be halted, and the best way is to restore people's faith."

'Objective is communal harmony & bringing people together'

The Mumbai CP further said that the objective is going to be communal harmony and bringing people together, and deradicalisation can be one of the methods of doing that.

"There could be serval others. In the past, we have had Bhullar communities, and we have had police friends...We would like to empower every constable. We have a big force...It cannot be a prerogative of only a few officials that only they will engage or they will talk, every constable is very competent, we just have to trust them." the Mumbai CP said.