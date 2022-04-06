New Omicron COVID Sub-variant 'XE' Detected In Mumbai; All About India's 1st Such Case

India has detected its first case of Omicron’s new sub-variant 'XE' in Mumbai. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, one case of Omicron 'XE' and one case of 'Kappa' subtype were detected in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"The results of the eleventh test under the covid virus genetic formula determination announced. 228 Omycron patients in 230 samples. One patient is affected by 'Kappa' subtype and another by 'XE' subtype. None of the 21 hospitalized patients needed oxygen supply or intensive care," the BMC said in an update.

According to the civic body, tests to determine the genetic sequence of the COVID-19 virus were conducted by the Municipal Commissioner, Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, and the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs). Under this, Coronavirus samples from 230 patients in Mumbai were studied in the 11th batch.

"The results found 228, or 99.13 percent, patients with Omicron. It was concluded that one of the other two victims was affected by the 'Kappa' subtype and the other by the 'XE' subtype," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A total of 376 samples of COVID infected patients were tested as part of the 11th batch by the Next Generation Genome Sequencing Lab at Kasturba Hospital of BMC and the National Institute of Virology at Pune. Of these, 230 patients, who are citizens of the Mumbai metropolis, were found infected with the following subtype of COVID virus--

Omicron - 228 patients (99.13%)

Kappa variant - 1 patient (0.43%)

XE variant - 1 patient (0.43%)

The BMC further added that out of 230, 21 had to be hospitalized and none of the 21 patients admitted needed oxygen supply or intensive care. Out of a total of the 230 collected samples, only one infected woman died. With the detection of the new variant, the body urged citizens to maintain preventive behavior.

"Masks should be used voluntarily in minimal crowded places, safe distance, hand hygiene, etc. should be followed. It is also important for everyone to seek timely and appropriate medical treatment after the onset of colic. All eligible citizens are also required to complete COVID vaccination," it said.

Omicron 'XE' more transmissible than the BA.2: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that “XE”, the new COVID strain is more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. The newly discovered strain, causing respiratory ailment COVID-19, is a recombinant strain of two sub-lineages of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2. The XE variant of SARS-CoV-2 "belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," the WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological report published on March 29.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," the WHO’s report on XE variant read.