New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's The List Of Delegates Present At The Ceremony

As the second leg of the inaugural event resumed, delegates arrived at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building for the inaugural ceremony. Here is the list of all the delegates present at the second part of the inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh

Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Nobel Peace Prize awardee Kailash Satyarthi

Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagamohan Reddy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

BJD's Rajya Sabha floor leader Sasmit Patra

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Union Ministers, MPs, and Armed Forces chiefs are also present at the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament House.

'New Parliament represents the aspiration of people': Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh

"It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP president J P Nadda among others were present on the occasion.

PM Modi releases special commemorative postage stamp, Rs 75 coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin at the Lok Sabha chamber to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.