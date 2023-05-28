Last Updated:

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's The List Of Delegates Present At The Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday after the restoration of the sacred 'Sengol'.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
New Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. (Image: ANI)


As the second leg of the inaugural event resumed, delegates arrived at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building for the inaugural ceremony. Here is the list of all the delegates present at the second part of the inauguration. 

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
  • Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla 
  • Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh
  • Former President Ram Nath Kovind 
  • Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda
  • Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
  • Nobel Peace Prize awardee Kailash Satyarthi
  • Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran 
  • Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagamohan Reddy
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • BJD's Rajya Sabha floor leader Sasmit Patra
  • Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu
  • Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Union Ministers, MPs, and Armed Forces chiefs are also present at the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament House.

'New Parliament represents the aspiration of people': Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh

"It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP president J P Nadda among others were present on the occasion.

PM Modi releases special commemorative postage stamp, Rs 75 coin 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin at the Lok Sabha chamber to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams. 

READ | In Pics | PM Modi performs Puja, installs sacred 'Sengol' in New Parliament House
READ | PM Modi installs 'Sengol' in new Parliament House amid Vedic mantra chants | WATCH
READ | PM Modi lies down in prayer before India's sacred 'Sengol', video surfaces
READ | Internet ablaze with appreciation as Sengol maker's reaction strikes a chord with netizens
READ | We've restored respect of Sengol, says PM Modi, calls Constitution his 'Sankalpa'
First Published:
COMMENT