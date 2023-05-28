New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's The List Of Delegates Present At The Ceremony

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. (Image: ANI)
As the second leg of the inaugural event resumed, delegates arrived at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building for the inaugural ceremony. Here is the list of all the delegates present at the second part of the inauguration.
Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Union Ministers, MPs, and Armed Forces chiefs are also present at the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament House.
"It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP president J P Nadda among others were present on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin at the Lok Sabha chamber to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/7YSi1j9dW9— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023