New Parliament Building To Be Inaugurated On May 28; Here’s A List Of Prominent Invitees

As preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of the new parliament building slated for May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invitations have also been sent to the dignitaries to attend the ceremony including to the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, sources said on Tuesday. A part of the opposition - TMC, AAP, JDU, and RJD has already boycotted the new parliament building inauguration citing the president should do the inauguration and not the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28. The invitations have been sent to the Member of Parliaments of both houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - in digital and physical forms. Moreover, the Chief Minister of all the states and Union Territories has also been invited for the occasion.

CMs of states, UTs also invited

"Apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses, invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony," sources told ANI on condition of anonymity. For the ceremony on Sunday, the serving deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh is expected to be present. Additionally, invitations have also been sent to the Secretaries of all ministries of the Government of India.

According to sources, president Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are expected to release congratulatory messages on the occasion of the unveiling of the new building of the parliament on May 28, sources informed. "During the inauguration ceremony, a speech will be delivered by the Lok Sabha Speaker who is essentially the custodian of the Parliament. PM Modi is also expected to deliver a speech on the occasion. All members of Parliament will be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, which can house more than 800 people," sources said.

Which prominent personalities have been invited for the inauguration?

Along with the elected representatives, MPs, and senior administrative officials, many prominent personalities have also been invited to the inauguration ceremony, some of whom include Industrialist Ratan Tata, the chief architect of the new Parliament building, Bimal Patel. Tata Projects won the contract to build the new Parliament building, a part of the Centre's Central Vista redevelopment plans. Tata Projects had beaten Larsen and Toubro. Tata Projects had offered to accomplish the project for Rs 861.9 crore. Additionally, invitations have also been sent to prominent personalities, including film stars and sportspersons.

It’s important to recall that the present building of the parliament built in 1927, is almost 100 years old. The need for the new building was felt as there was a lack of arrangement for the convenience of the Members of Parliament (MPs), which was affecting the efficiency of both houses. Thus a resolution was passed both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha urging the government to construct a new building for the parliament. Consequently, on December 10, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new building.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.