New Parliament Building Will Be Witness To India's Growth, Says VP Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.

In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped that it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh reads out a message of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the inauguration of new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/uWbkd9gDAg — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning.