New Parliament House Is Symbol Of Self-reliant India, Strong India, Says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the new Parliament building is a "wonderful convergence" of India's culture, ancient heritage, and modern aspirations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the building in the national capital on Sunday morning. Khattar expressed gratitude to the PM for dedicating the new Parliament to the nation. The chief minister, according to an official statement, said the new Parliament House will make India stronger and give India a new identity in the world.

"The new Parliament building is a wonderful convergence of our culture, ancient heritage and modern aspirations. It is an amalgamation of the specialities of energy conservation, water conservation, green technology and environmental friendliness," said Khattar.

"A symbol of self-reliant India, every part of the country has contributed to the construction of this building," he added.

The CM said the new building embodies the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

“The grand Lok Sabha Hall of the new Parliament building is inspired by the national bird peacock. Its size is almost two times bigger than the existing Lok Sabha. Similarly, the new Rajya Sabha Hall is inspired by the national flower lotus, whose size has also increased by about one-and-a-half times from the existing Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Khattar said the new Parliament building is a wonderful example of architectural art and culture.

“It will showcase the excellent cultural heritage of the entire India. Every Indian will also get to see a glimpse of the culture of their respective states in the newly constructed Parliament House,” he added.

He said the new Parliament has been inaugurated in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal' and the entire nation has witnessed this important and historic moment.

“Democracy is our valuable heritage,” he added.