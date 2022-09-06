New Pay Commission For Karnataka Govt Employees To Be Constituted In Oct: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of its employees, and that it has been decided to constitute a new pay commission in October.

Speaking at a function organised by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) for the presentation of 'Sarvotthama Seva Awards' to government employees for exemplary service, he said the government will respond positively to all their demands.

Bommai in March had announced that a commission would be set up to revise salaries of government employees.

The proposed pay commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees.

Pointing out that under the 'Punya Koti' scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption, the CM said, the officers of A and B group category employees can go for the adoption of cows.

"The government has been taking care of the old and senile. The new goshalas are established in each district for which Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned. This requires the people's participation. A special website has been created for this purpose," he said.

A sum of Rs 11,000 is fixed for the adoption of a cow for one year and the picture of the adopted cow will appear on the website, he further said, adding that "I have adopted 100 cows and requested my ministerial colleagues to do the same. You can also adopt if you have love, compassion, affection and want to win virtue. The officers of A and B group employees can go for the adoption of cows."

Noting that the role of employees is very important during calamities like floods and pandemics like COVID, Bommai calling on them to work with honesty said that a good administrator will respond to problems of people and respond positively.

Amidst all the challenges, the cooperation of the government employees is very important to instill confidence in people, he added.