New Phase In Pawar Family Saga? 'Snubbed' Ajit Pawar Reacts To Big NCP Reshuffle

Marking a politically significant generational shift which was expected to unfurl by many, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel the working presidents of the party. The announcement was made at a function in Delhi to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the foundation of NCP and political corridors of Maharashtra soon started buzzing over speculations of Ajit Pawar being sidelined.

Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, was seen as an heir-apparent in the NCP. His relationship with senior Pawar started slipping reportedly over display of his rebellious streaks in the past. The early morning swearing-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019 was not welcomed well by the party. Ajit Pawar too was present in the foundation anniversary celebrations on Saturday along with other senior leaders but he did not get any new role in the party in the latest NCP reshuffle.

Is Ajit Pawar 'sidelined' in NCP?

NCP leader and former Deputy CM of Maharashtra on Saturday evening debunked all the speculations about his unhappiness over not getting any role in the party and Supriya Sule and Praful Patel being made the working presidents. Taking to the Twitter, the nephew of Sharad Pawar congratulated the new leadership. 'The new working presidents will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials,' Ajit Pawar exuded confidence. While speaking to the reporters later in the evening, he said, 'I am happy with their appointment'.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाच्या २४ व्या वर्धापन दिनी आदरणीय शरदचंद्र पवार साहेबांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल आणि खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांची पक्षाच्या कार्यकारी अध्यक्षपदी निवड करण्यात आली. तसंच खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल, खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे, खासदार सुनिल… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 10, 2023

Asserting that he was active in state politics by choice, the Ajit Pawar said, "For the past several years, Supriya is in Delhi. I am active in state politics. I have responsibility of the state since I am the leader of opposition."

Ajit Pawar not upset: Sharad Pawar

'Not even one per cent truth,' NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too brushed off the guessworks about Ajit Pawar being 'upset' with the elevation and appointment of his daughter Supriya Sule, the three-term Lok Sabha member, as the working president of the party. He said that Ajit Pawar had himself mooted the proposal.

"The suggestion was made by him (Ajit Pawar). So, where is the question of him being happy or unhappy," Sharad Pawar told the reporters. He even maintained the elevation of both Patel and his daughter in the party hierarchy was a 'conscious' and 'collective' decision.

"This is a conscious decision by the entire party and not me alone. If I had to make a decision, why would I have waited all these years," the NCP supremo shot back when asked about the allegations of nepotism.

"Jayant Patil is already the president of Maharashtra unit of NCP, Ajit Pawar is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly. Praful Patel and Supriya Sule did not have any such responsibility in the party and were ready to devote time for the party," Pawar said.

The NCP chief also asserted that senior NCP leaders had made suggestions to the effect and the proposal was under discussion within the party for the past one month. He stressed on Sule being a Lok Sabha member and that she has to work in Delhi and has been given responsibility of adjoining states of Haryana and Punjab, besides Maharashtra. On the other hand, Patel has personal contacts in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The latest announcement by Sharad Pawar comes just a month after he decided to resign as the party chief that raised several questions over the new leadership of party. This was followed by dramatic display of emotions and strong sentiments among party cadre and leaders across the country. Sharad Pawar took back his decision to step down 'respecting' the wishes of the party workers and after party panel unanimously rejected his proposal.