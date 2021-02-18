New Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan Meets Kiran Bedi; Will Decide On Floor Test

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as the new Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was relieved of her duties. Tamilisai Soundararajan was handed the additional responsibility of the Union Territory of Puducherry thereby replacing Kiran Bedi and took oath to that effect. Puducherry's new L-G met her outgoing counterpart before taking the oath at the Raj Bhavan.

Bedi's removal is being seen as an effort by the BJP to remove Congress Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's primary allegation against it - that it deployed L-G Kiran Bedi to stymie his government. The Congress has been demanding for years the recall of Bedi whom the CM has accused of obstructing the developmental schemes of the Puducherry government.

At #Rajnivas met Madam Hon'ble @thekiranbedi and thanked her for her service & Received wishes for my service.



ராஜ்நிவாஸில் மேதகு கிரண் பேடி அவர்களை சந்தித்து அவர்களது பணிக்கு நன்றியை தெரிவித்து எனது பணிக்கு வாழ்த்துகளையும் பெற்றுக்கொண்டேன். pic.twitter.com/3nHIBGb5jt — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) February 17, 2021

Opposition demands floor test in Puducherry

Governor Soundarajan's tenure is set to begin with the demands of floor test by NDA-led opposition as the Congress government is on the brink of losing the majority with the party legislators' resignation. Her only response on this so far has been that she is cognisant of the duties of her office and that she would 'decide fairly'

Meanwhile, Bedi on Wednesday thanked the Government of India for a "lifetime experience in Puducherry" as its Lieutenant Governor while stating that team Raj Niwas diligently worked to serve the larger public interest and asserting that "Puducherry has a very bright future". Since CM Narayanasamy took charge as Chief Minister and Bedi as the Lieutenant Governor, both have been at loggerheads with their respective style of governance. While Congress accused her of going against the decisions of the state government, the ex-IPS officer maintained that she was discharging her duties as per law.

Demanding Bedi's recall, Congress-led alliance in the state had staged a 4-day agitation in Puducherry from January 8 followed by a day-long hunger strike on February 5 in which members of several parties including the CM participated. They reiterated the demand that either Bedi should quit on her own or the Centre should recall her. Escalating the matter further, Narayanasamy submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 10 urging him to remove Bedi, saying she was running a ''tughlaq durbar". Moreover, with the resignation of four of the ruling party MLAs since last month, the Congress government has lost its majority and the NDA alliance including BJP, AIADMK, All-India NR Congress visited the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to demand the floor test. The political upheaval including the recall of the former Lt governor Bedi and the ruling government losing majority has come just months ahead of the assembly elections in the Union Territory which is to be held in April-May 2021.

