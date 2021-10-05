New Punjab CM Channi Calls On Amit Shah; Says He Discussed Lakhimpur Violence, Farm Laws

In a key development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that there were discussions on a gamut of topics with Amit Shah including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, which left eight persons, including four farmers and two BJP workers, dead. Besides, he also claimed he discussed the issues of farm laws and Kartarpur Corridor, and the issue of trafficking of arms and drugs from across the border.

Met Home Minister @AmitShah & told him that the system of arresting our leaders should stop & the barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri) will not be tolerated. Also urged him to repeal the three farm laws and requested to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/LecVMvfV32 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 5, 2021

During his meeting with Amit Shah, Charanjit Singh Channi, in a bid to prevent the illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons from across the border into the State, sought personal intervention of the Union Home Minister in sealing the border, adding that this initiative would help in breaking the supply chain of drugs.

While raising the demand for the re-opening of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Punjab CM impressed upon the Union Home Minister to take an early decision in this regard so as to enable the devotees to pay their obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Thirdly, Seeking Union Home Minister’s personal indulgence to resolve the farmers’ imbroglio, the Chief Minister said he requested him to repeal the farm laws at the earliest.

Expressing deep anguish over the tragic Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Charanjit Singh Channi said he told Amit Shah that such 'barbaric acts' would not be tolerated. Besides, he also raised the manner in which their leaders were arrested, who were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the incident.

Earlier in the day, Charanjit Singh Channi compared the Lakhimpur violence with the Jallianwala Bagh incident and said that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained 'illegally.' "The incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has brought back horrendous memories of Jallianwala Bagh. Those who massacred the farmers are roaming free while @priyankagandhi has been detained illegally. I appeal to the Union Govt to repeal the three farm laws immediately," Channi tweeted.

The incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has brought back horrendous memories of Jallianwala Bagh. Those who massacred the farmers are roaming free while @priyankagandhi has been detained illegally. I appeal to the Union Govt to repeal the three farm laws immediately. pic.twitter.com/UbZrzsk3cI — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 5, 2021

Image Credit- @CHARANJITCHANNI/Twitter