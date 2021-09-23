New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Grooves To Bhangra Tunes At Event In Kapurthala; Watch

Days after taking oath as Punjab's new Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday attended an event in Kapurthala and was seen grooving to Punjabi beats. As per the video shared by ANI, Charanjit Singh Channi can be seen dancing to the Bhangra Tunes with the students of IK Gujaral Punjab Technical University. Charanjit Singh Chani took oath as Punjab CM on Monday after a prolonged tussle within the Congress in Punjab and the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh (former Punjab CM).

#WATCH | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi breaks into Bhangra at an event in Kapurthala.



Punjab gets new CM

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Harish Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Captain Amarinder Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Though speculations were high that Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Channi was named as the new Punjab CM. Channi, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation, and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. However, Rawat declared that Congress will fight the next Assembly election under Sidhu's leadership indicating that Channi might not be retained as the CM if the party is re-elected.

After taking oath as Punjab CM, Charanjit Singh Channi remarked that the Congress party has a common man as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Further, he also hailed Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he is a 'revolutionary leader'. In addition, the Channi also thanked former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from his post. Channi was joined by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress leader Harish Rawat.

Channi also hailed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and claimed that he has done a lot for the Congress party.

