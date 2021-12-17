New Punjab DGP Chattopadhyaya Gets Sidhu's Backing, Replaces IPS Sahota Ahead Of Polls

In another major embarrassment to the Punjab Government, Director General of Police (DGP) IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota was replaced with Sidharth Chattopadhyaya in a midnight order. According to the ground reports from the poll-bound state, this decision was taken after several attempts made by Navjot Sidhu for the replacement. The Congress Punjab Chief had said that the drugs, as well as other issues in the state, will not be solved until the DGP is changed.

Orders were rolled out at midnight after a discussion took place between Sidhu & Charanjit Singh Channi during the election committee meeting:

Punjab govt appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota. pic.twitter.com/z3qcVv1S5v — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Chattopadhyaya, a 1986-batch IPS officer, will continue to hold the charge of chief director, vigilance bureau. Sahota will continue as DGP, PAP, Jalandhar.

CM Channi's ignorance towards Sidhu's demand

Earlier, in October a tussle had emerged between Congress leaders after Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol were appointed as Punjab's DGP and Attorney General (AG) respectively. At that time, Sidhu had resigned as Punjab's party chief and it had shocked Congress, as he was appointed as the Chief of PPCC on July 23 amid a tussle with the then Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu's resignation came after new CM Charanjit Singh Channi distributed portfolios to his expanded cabinet. As per Republic's sources, Navjot Sidhu had protested the appointment of APS Deol as state Advocate General and Iqbal Sahota's appointment as Punjab DGP.

Prior to this, the Congress High Command after the crucial meeting in September had asked Charanjit Singh Channi to give in to the demands of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources had added that the high command asked Channi to overturn the appointments of DGP and AG, as is being demanded by Sidhu. Moreover, the high command had also initiated the formation of a three-member committee to look into appointments, comprising Harish Chaudhary apart from Sidhu and Channi. Earlier, sources had informed that the new CM has stood his ground in their tug of war over key appointments. In the meeting, Channi has made it clear that the appointment of the DGP, as well as the AG, will not be overturned, as is continuously being demanded by Sidhu.