New species Of Spiders Discovered In Maharashtra Named After 26/11 Hero Cop Tukaram Omble

A new species of spiders 'Icius Tukarami' discovered in Maharashtra has been named after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks braveheart Tukaram Omble. A research paper has described two new species of 'jumping spiders'-- belonging to genera Phintella and Icius from Maharashtra. One of them has been named after late ASI Tukaram Omble who had paid the ultimate sacrifice during the 26/11 attacks in 2008 and had aided the capture of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

"The specific epithet is dedicated to a hero of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, ASI Tukaram Omble AC, who took 23 bullets and captured the terrorist of the attack," the research paper states.

Join me to introduce 2 new species of jumping spiders from Maharastra, India!

One species is dedicated to ASI Tukaram Omble, who coughed terrorist Kasab alive and took 23 bullets.

Presenting Icius tukarami from Thane, Maharashtra.@MumbaiPolice @arunbothra @ipskabra @IndiAves pic.twitter.com/CmirKBbmcL — Dhruv Prajapati (@Dhruv_spidy) June 27, 2021

About Tukaram Omble

Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble was a part of the team guarding a checkpoint in Mumbai when two terrorists including Ajmal Kasab approached them in a hijacked car. Following the initial shootout during which one terrorist was killed, Ajmal Kasab stepped out pretending to surrender and lay down. However, when an unarmed Tukaram Omble approached Kasab, he stood up and opened fire on him. In an attempt to save the others from being shot, Omble took as many as 40 bullets from Kasab's Ak-47 as he grabbed the barrel of his gun. During this ultimate act of bravery, the rest of the team managed to overpower and arrest Kasab but Omble succumbed to his injuries. He was awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.

26/11 terror attacks

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks which lasted four days across Mumbai from 26 November 2008. At least 166 people, and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks. The main target of the attackers included Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. The attack is termed as one of a kind in its nature because it was for the first time that terrorists from across the border entered India and held the financial capital hostage for 72 hours. Ultimately, the NSG launched 'Operation Black tornado' on November 29 to take out the remaining terrorists from Taj Hotel which put an end to the attacks. Ajmal Kasab, the only surviving terrorist was taken into custody by the Mumbai police. He was eventually hanged to death in November 2012 after his mercy plea to the President of India was rejected.