New Strain Of COVID From UK Has Increased Transmissibility, Not Severity: Health Ministry

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry and Niti Aayog confirmed that the new strain of Coronavirus detected in the UK did not increase 'severity', adding that the mutation had only increased its 'transmissibility.' Urging that there was no reason to panic, NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul asserted that while there was no cause of concern, vigilance was needed.

"The new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased transmissibility. This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Case fatality is not affected by this mutation. There is no cause for concern, no need to panic, as for now We need to stay vigilant," said Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

A new variant of Coronavirus that led to millions entering a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK has caused a global scare. Over 20 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and India have banned flights from the UK after the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control". Earlier in the day, two passengers who arrived in Kolkata from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport. However, as per ANI, it is not yet confirmed if the new variant of the Coronavirus was found in the travellers.

Less than 3 lakh active cases

In a positive sign, the Union Health Ministry also shared that India now had less than 3 lakh active cases, a milestone after nearly 5.5 months of battling the pandemic. Additionally, the Ministry added that 57% of the cases were centred around 6 major states namely- Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala.

"It is after almost 5.5 months, we have less than 3 lakh active COVID19 cases in the country. Currently, the active cases are less than 3% of overall cases. There has been a decrease in average daily new cases in the past 7 weeks. The recovery rate is more than 95%," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry.

57% of the cases in the last 24 hours in MP, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala. 61% of deaths in the last 24 hours in UP, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/xly9RCFOPa — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

India has reported 1,00,75,116 cases registering 19,556 new infections in a span of 24-hours. There are currently 2,92,518 active cases in the country while 96,36,487 people have recovered. A total of 1,46,111 deaths have been recorded till December 22.

