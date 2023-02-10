New Tax Regime Will Benefit Majority Of Middle-class Taxpayers: FM Sitharaman In Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, February 10, said that the Union Budget 2023-24 focussed on the middle class, and that the new tax regime, which offers a rebate on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people.

She stated that the Budget astutely balances the requirement of development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence. "The Budget focusses on the middle class, employment generation, MSME, agri sector, rural population, health and green growth," the Finance Minister said.

The Finance Minister also called the new tax regime 'very attractive': as the tax exemption limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh, from Rs 2.5 lakh earlier. Furthermore, the government has also allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 under the scheme.

"This new tax regime will benefit the majority of middle-class taxpayers," she said, adding that the rebate has been provided on an income of up to Rs 7 lakh.

"Since the enhanced rebate limit is unconditional, it leaves higher disposable income in the hands of people," Sitharaman said.

Under the revamped tax regime, no tax would be charged for income up to Rs 3 lakh. Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would attract 5 percent tax; Rs 6-9 lakh 10 percent, Rs 9-12 lakh 15 percent, Rs 12-15 lakh 20 percent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 percent. No tax would be levied on those earling up to Rs 7 lakh annually, Sitharaman had said.

Responding to RSP member NK Premachandran's remark that the new tax regime will not be beneficial for a person earning Rs 9 lakh annually and having an investment of Rs 4.5 lakh in tax savings instruments, Sitharaman said for a person saving Rs 4.5 lakh will be an "effort-ridden exercise".

"For a person earning Rs 9 lakh, it's not always possible to have Rs 4.5 lakh as saving and then also have enough money to spend on your family," Sitharaman said.

The minister also said the Budget has maintained fiscal prudence as announced in the fiscal glide path earlier.

"It is a very, very delicately balanced Budget," Sitharaman said, adding the government chose the capital expenditure route to revive the economy as it has a greater multiplier effect.

(With PTI inputs)