New Terror Outfit In Valley Crushed By Security Forces

In a massive win for the security forces, a newly formed terrorist organisation, TRF/JK Fighters — The Resistance Front, was nipped in the bud with the top leadership of this Pakistan-backed outfit arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP). While six terrorists of this outfit have been arrested, four are still at large.

“The emergence of this new terror outfit was certainly a cause of concern by it has been nipped in the bud,” said a top source within the security apparatus.

This outfit was operating under the patronage of banned terrorist organisation LeT. This outfit was gathering momentum in the valley by making attempts to recruit local youth. They had also received a huge cache of arms and ammunition which has been seized.

The crackdown began when JKP received information about the illegal delivery of arms and ammunition at District Hospital Sopore. Four teams from Rafiabad and Sopore were formed to carry out the investigation. In the first attempt after reaching the spot, JKP arrested four people — Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Musaib Hassan Bhat, Nisar Ahmad Ganai, and Shafqat Ali Tagoo.

The arrested terrorists were then questioned by multiple security agencies. During questioning, they admitted that they were working for one Pakistani person who was known by the name “Andrew Jones” on Telegram Messenger and “Khan Bilal” on Whatsapp. He was operating the newly formed terrorist organisation — TRF/JK Fighters-The Resistance Front. The four terrorists arrested by the police were the main handlers deputed by Khan Bilal to recruit local youth from the valley for terrorist activities, particularly in North Kashmir.

The terrorists also received a consignment of illegal arms and ammunition from one Kabeer Ahmad Lone — 02 Pistols, 18 Hand Grenades, 04 Pistol Magazines., 32 9MM live Rounds. This consignment was kept with Musaib Hassan Bhat for two days. Thereafter, Ahtisham Farooq Malik demanded six hand grenades and one pistol with ammunition and along with Shafqat Ali Tagoo delivered four hand grenades and pistol to some unknown person at Markaz, Sopore and two hand grenades to another unknown person near Guru Petrol Pump Sopore as directed by the Pakistani handler.

The four terrorists also supposed to receive a consignment of six AK-47 Rifles with ammunition. According to the police, the main purpose of the outfit was to accumulate the arms and ammunition and go for target killings of politicians and police personnel .

TRF LEADERSHIP:

1. AHTISHAM FAROOQ MALIK S/O FAROOQ AHMAD MALIK R/O MUMKAK MOHALA BATPORA SOPORE; 31 YEARS; SHOPKEEPER (MADINA TEXTILES AT BHAT COMPLEX)

2. SHAFQAT ALI TAGOO S/O MURTAZA ALI TAGOO R/O JALALABAD SOPORE; 30 YEARS; ENGINEER AT JIO INFO COM

3. NISAR AHMAD GANAI S/O MOHD AKBAR GANAI R/O PUJIPORA KRANKSHIVAN SOPORE; 33 YEARS; BAKER

4. MUSAIB HASSAN BHAT S/O GH. HASSAN BHAT R/O MOHALLA MUMKAK BATPORA SOPORE; 28 YEARS; SHOPKEEPER

5. KABEER AHMAD LONE S/O BASHIR AHMAD LONE R/O KERAN BALA KUPWRA

6. SHARAFAT AHMAD KHAN S/O LATE LAL BADSHAH KHAN R/O KERAN PAYEEN KUPWARA.

7. NASEER MIR S/O SAFEER MIR R/O KERAN KUPWARA

8. TANVEER BHAT S/O BASHIR BHAT R/O KERAN KUPWARA

9. ISHRAQ KHAN S/O AKHTER KHAN R/O KERAN KUPWARA

10. ABID KHAN S/O NAQASH KHAN R/O KERAN KUPWARA

RECOVERIES MADE

1. 12 HAND GRENADES

2. 01 PISTOL

3. 02 PISTOL MAGAZINES

4. 16 PISTOL AMMUNITION (09 MM)

TOTAL RECOVERY:

1. AK-74 RIFLE​​​06

2. AK-47 RIFLE ​​​02

3. AK-MAGAZINES​​25

4. AMMUNITION 7.62 MM​750 RDS

5. PISTOL (09MM)​​​09 + 01

6. PISTOL MAGAZINES​​16 + 02

7. PISTOL AMMUNITION​​351 RDS + 16 RDS

8. HAND GRENADES​​77 + 12

9. DETONATOR FUSE​​21

10. PITHU BAGS​​​04

