New Thackeray On The Block, Raj's Son Amit Says 'I Don't Discuss Politics With My Father'

Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, has decided to enter mainstream politics. This comes at the time when Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) is taking a swift shift towards Hindutva. Raj Thackeray had announced that this party, MNS would announce its new ideology in a mega rally on January 23 in Mumbai- on the 94th birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena patron Bal Thackeray. While it has been announced that Amit Thackeray would join the party led by his father, however, no decision has been taken yet on the role that he would play. In conversation with Republic, in his first response, Amit Thackeray said that he discusses 'every other issue' with his father apart from politics and that he can give a 'clear picture' of his role in MNS.

He said, "I can speak to sir, and give you a clear picture. Right now, I was just tensed about giving a speech." When questioned if his father, Raj, guided him prior to his induction, in response Amit said, "Except politics, we discuss on every issue." Amit Thackeray's entry into politics comes after his cousin and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli constituency by contesting his first elections. Aaditya Thackeray was launched by late Bal Thackeray almost a decade ago. Aaditya Thackeray also heads the Yuva Sena, and similarly, Amit Thackeray is likely to lead MNS' youth wing.

MNS revamped

Ahead of party's mega rally in Mumbai on January 23, Raj Thackeray's party launched its new 'saffron' party flag on the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena patron Bal Thackeray. The flag has 'Raj Mudra' (stamps) which were used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule. In contradiction to his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday, that he would be visiting Ayodhya after completing 100 days as the Maharashtra chief minister. In a bid to replace its ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena, BJP is eyeing to rope in Raj Thackeray to rebrand the Sena's Hindutva flavour with Raj Thackeray's fiery brand.

While Raj met with Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, fuelling rumors of an alliance, Thackeray has also launched posters painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’. The two had brothers had a fallout after Uddhav was chosen as the Sena Chief to succeed after Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Raj split from the family's political party to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in 2005.