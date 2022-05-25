New Tripura CM calls on President Kovind, PM Modi

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers here on Wednesday.

It was Saha's first visit to the national capital since taking charge as the chief minister of the northeastern state on May 15.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Extremely honoured to have the opportunity of meeting the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. I sought his blessings for my onward journey as the Chief Minister of Tripura,” Saha tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, along with his wife Smt Swapna Saha, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan." The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted a picture of Saha meeting Modi and wrote: "The Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 called on PM @narendramodi." Defence Minister Singh wished Saha a successful tenure during their meeting.

"Met with the Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 ji in New Delhi today. I am confident that he will take his state forward on road to progress and prosperity. I also wished him a successful tenure ahead,” the defence minister tweeted.

Saha also said he met the home minister and sought his continuous guidance for all-round development of Tripura.

"Delighted to meet the Union Home Minister Hon'ble Shri @AmitShah ji. Requested him for his continuous guidance so that I can devote myself to the all round development of Tripura as Chief Minister of the state,” Saha tweeted.

Saha took oath as the chief minister on May 15, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

After his meeting with Finance Minister Sitharaman, the chief minister said he had fruitful discussion on matters related to the state.

He raised with the finance minister matters related to the Rs 1,200-crore funding for infrastructure development, the World Bank's projects for economic growth and service upgrade in tribal-dominated blocks, and preliminary approval of the Tripura "ELEMENT" project.

He also sought the finance ministry's assistance for expeditious implementation of projects with cooperation of the Asian Development Bank. PTI ACB SMN SMN

