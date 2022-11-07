In a fresh development pertaining to the Delhi liquor scam, the CBI filed a petition to make accused Dinesh Arora an approver in this case. As per the FIR, co-accused Sameer Mahendru transferred an amount of Rs.1 crore to the bank account of Radha Industries which is managed by Arora. All the accused persons including Arora and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were booked under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A few days back, the trial court granted anticipatory bail to him as the CBI did not oppose his bail plea. In its order, the court said that the businessman had cooperated in the investigation and disclosed certain facts which are important for the probe and hence, the central agency had no objection to his being granted bail. Special CBI judge MK Nagpal is likely to hear the CBI's plea today.

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.