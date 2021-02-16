New Visuals: Indian & Chinese Troops & Tanks Disengage From Pangong Tso Area In Ladakh

The phased disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese Army progressed further on Tuesday as both sides retreated their troops from the banks of Pangong Tso lake area in Eastern Ladakh where they had been deployed in a stand-off for almost ten months.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army shared visuals of the disengagement process that showed heavy tanks and military vehicles retreating from the area, tents being moved and dismantled at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The disengagement was underway on the 7th day after the two armies formally agreed to de-escalate the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

#WATCH: Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh where they had been deployed opposite each other for almost ten months now.



India and China have held nine rounds of military-level talks for de-escalation and disengagement at the LAC after the violent faceoff between the two armies at Galwan, leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army Jawans and over 40 Chinese army soldiers, as per international reports

What has been agreed to as part of 'Disengagement'?

As informed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Rajya Sabha, China has agreed to keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, while Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action has been agreed to in the South Bank area by both sides.

India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner," said Singh.

