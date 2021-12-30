New Year 2022: COVID Concerns Rise As Crowds Flout Coronavirus Protocol Across India

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant across India, coronavirus concerns are increasing two-fold as several citizens are refusing to abide by COVID protocol. Republic Media Network has been relentlessly covering the pandemic situation from all across the country as people gear up for New Year celebrations.

As Omicron cases continue to rise in India, here's a look at situations across states that threaten a further rise in COVID cases in the country.

Himachal Pradesh

Ahead of New Year 2022, huge crowds thronged all across Shimla. "We are ensuring that tourists abide by COVID-19 protocols. This a good time for business; have full occupancy till January 10th," said Joginder Singh, Station Superintendent, Shimla Railway Station. However, the ground reality showed a rampant violation of COVID protocol.

Goa

With no decision on night curfew in Goa yet, tourists reached the state for New Year celebrations. "Since there's a curfew in Delhi, I'll be celebrating New Year here," a tourist said.

The Goa government, however, has made the COVID-19 negative certificate/double vaccination certificate mandatory for people celebrating New Year's Eve on December 31.

Maharashtra

A huge rush of passengers was seen at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai even as COVID cases continued to surge. The city has reported 2,510 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Despite the state government imposing restrictions, several instances of COVID norms being violated was reported.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, huge crowds were seen in the weekly market. Most people who made up the crowd did not adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, refusing to maintain social distancing and using masks in the crowded marketplace.

Kerala

Kerala's Kottayam has witnessed a steady increase in tourists after the state recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases. However, despite large crowds being witnessed in the city, located on the flanks of the Western Ghats, COVID-appropriate behaviour was rarely seen in the region.

West Bengal

Ganga Sagar in West Bengal's South 24 Pargana district was packed with tourists as pilgrims prepared to take a holy dip in the Hoogly river. Similarly in the Darjeeling district, tourists flocked in to experience the year's first snowfall in the state. While security arrangements were made, several instances of COVID norms being flouted in the state was witnessed.

Jammu and Kashmir

A heavy rush of locals and tourists was seen in Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. In Patnitop, amid weekend holidays and college vacations started in Jammu province, a heavy rush of local as well as outside tourists was seen here. On a sunny day today (December 30), tourists, especially the children, were seen enjoying various games and horse rides and the elders were seen busy shopping and taking pictures of the picturesque landscape.

Assam

Tourists arrive at Langbhukuj to celebrate New Year. Every day thousands of people come here, away from their regular routine to see the natural beauty of nature and also enjoy the forest food. When the clean water falls from several feet above in the rapids, the beauty of this waterfall becomes worth the wait.

It should be mentioned here that as per the Health Ministry, a total of 961 cases of the Omicron COVID variant has been recorded in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered.